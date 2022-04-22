Parents
Childrenparent voicesTwitterSleeplife as a parent

30 Funny Tweets About Kids' Bedtime Excuses

"No one has more s**t on their to-do list than a kid who’s just been told it’s bedtime."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Lisa5201 via Getty Images

No one is better at filibustering than a child at bedtime.

It’s at that precise time that kids need to find the answer to a very obscure question or take inventory of all their stuffed animals. Naturally, they also must get a very large glass of water and use the potty numerous times – all in the name of pushing their bedtime later and later.

To find the humour in this nightly frustration, the funny mums and dads of Twitter frequently share their kids’ stall tactics of choice.

We’ve rounded up 30 relatable tweets from parents about the many reasons why their children simply cannot go to bed just yet.

Suggest a correction
Childrenparent voicesTwitterSleeplife as a parent