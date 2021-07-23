16 Funny And Relatable Tweets About The Struggle Of Moving

If you’ve ever packed up all your belongings and moved, you know that it’s never as easy as simply waking up in a new home.

Moving is often an expensive and physically and emotionally taxing ordeal that can drain your energy, your patience and your checking account. On Twitter, people are poking fun at the whole process, from the moment a decision is made to the headaches of moving day itself.

Here are some of the funniest, most relatable tweets about the experience.

First, there’s the internal debate over whether moving is worth the hassle.

the sexual tension between me and moving out — rl (@siopaobabyy) August 27, 2020

Looking to lose your mind but you ALSO want to lose all of your money? I can’t recommend moving enough — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) January 29, 2019

if i move into a new apartment, my problems will stay in my old apartment <3 <3 <3 this is what my brain thinks — Catherine Cohen (@catcohen) November 11, 2020

Then comes the struggle of packing up years of possessions.

PACKING TIP: start — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 30, 2016

First day of packing for a move: *dresses each Barbie before putting them in a box*



Second day of packing for a move: *dumps entire contents of desk drawer into Target bag and ties it up with USB cord* — 🥴steph🥴 (@eff_yeah_steph) July 26, 2018

Thinking about getting into a relationship so that someone helps me move my couch — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) July 6, 2021

Me buying used books and putting them on my shelf: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!!



Me packing those books for a move: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck. — Mel Stone (@melstonemusic) July 4, 2021

Jumbled Nest Of Cords Makes Move To Third New Apartment https://t.co/dEE3vRPPKi pic.twitter.com/pScmg7DwZ6 — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 31, 2018

the night before a move is basically throwing things in the trash that you thought you'd cherish forever with a kind of casual coldness that you did not know you possessed — rachel syme (@rachsyme) July 13, 2021

I love when you're moving apartments the difference between packing your first and last box like first ones all neat and labeled and thematic; box 16 is shampoo, a bag of rice, and a rug — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) July 3, 2020

the best way to pack when moving is to throw all that shit away — SYN👩🏾‍💻 (@synolishile) July 15, 2021

And then there’s the headache of moving day and its aftermath.

If you’re over 35 hire movers. You’re friends are too old. Nobody wants to slip a disc for pizza and 2 bud lights — Graham Kay (@mrgrahamkay) March 23, 2021

“I’m never moving again” -me, every year, as I move again — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) November 1, 2018

My most reliable source of income is getting my security deposit back when I move — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) February 15, 2021