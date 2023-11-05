Parentslife as a parentParenting funny tweets

32 Spot-On Tweets About Road Trips With Kids

"Take a road trip with at least two excitable chimpanzees with everfull bladders, endless appetites and terrible taste in music to find out if having kids is right for you"
By 

The kids are fighting in the backseat, someone is hungry, someone has to pee – and you haven’t even finished backing out of the driveway.

There is no test of parenting stamina quite like the family road trip. Whether you’re navigating behind the wheel or negotiating sibling conflict and snack requests from the passenger’s side, the whole endeavour will require you to summon every last drop of your patience.

Having a sense of humour about the ordeal can help. Here are some parents’ witty observations about what it’s like to travel by car with kids.

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close