Parentslife as a parentfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

Need A Laugh? Check Out The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"Teens be like, 'You know that crumpled up piece of paper that’s been on the table all week? I need it for school.'”
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humour lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close