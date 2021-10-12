Parents

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"Playing board games with your kids and deliberately trying to lose so it ends quicker is a parenting art form"

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch.

