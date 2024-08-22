Furious Row Erupts As Minister Gives Green Light For More 20 Miles Per Hour Zones

20 mph sign painted on road Peter Dazeley via Getty Images

A row has erupted after the transport secretary gave her backing to the creation of more 20 miles per hour zones across the country.

Louise Haigh said local councils which introduce the measures as part of moves to improve road safety “would have my full support”.

Rishi Sunak ordered a review of so-called “low traffic neighbourhood (LTN)” schemes when he was prime minister.

The widespread introduction of 20mph zones by the Labour government in Wales has also proved hugely controversial.

But speaking to the Streets Ahead podcast, Haigh said: “Local authorities will have my full support to roll out schemes.”

She added: “It’s really, really difficult for local authorities when they’ve not got that air cover from government.

“And not only did they not have the air cover, they had the government actively working against them saying ‘No, you’re not allowed to roll out 20mph zones, no, you’re not allowed to roll out LTNs’.

“Those kinds of decisions should absolutely be made at a local level by communities and not dictated to or stoked up by the centre.”

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “The move to implement more damaging 20mph zones by Labour was inevitable.

“We know that Labour began the war on motorists in Wales under the Labour Welsh government, which Keir Starmer called his blueprint for what a UK Labour government would look like.

“It’s even more concerning that Labour is preparing to fund these projects despite making the unforgivable decision to cut winter fuel payments.

