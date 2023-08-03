Gal Gadot Sets The Record Straight On Her Wonder Woman Future

Gal Gadot Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman could be set to return to our screens, despite previous reports that the superhero’s third film had been cancelled.

The actor made her debut as Diana Prince in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice back in 2016, before starring in the first ever standalone Wonder Woman movie the following year.

Advertisement

The film broke records, earning $822.8 million (around £640 million) at the box office to become the highest grossing film by a female director at the time, a record that has since been surpassed by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

Director Patty Jenkins returned to helm Wonder Woman 1984, which was released in December 2020, and had reportedly been working on a treatment for a third film.

However, last year, Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were hired as the co-chairs of DC Studios, with the aim of rebooting the DC extended universe.

Soon after, it emerged that Patty would be leaving Wonder Woman 3, with sources claiming that the script did not fit in with the studio’s new direction for the DCEU. Her departure implied that Gal’s time as Diana was over, too, but in a new interview, the star has revealed that there are in fact new plans for her to reprise the role.

Advertisement

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” she told Comicbook.com. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman WARNER BROS/Moviestore/Shutterstock

After reports surfaced late last year claiming that Patty had “walked away” from the third movie, the director shared a statement on Twitter to tell her side of the story.

“When there started to be backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread,” she wrote. “This is simply not true. I never walked away.”

“I was open to considering anything asked of me, It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Advertisement

As part of plans for the rebooted cinematic universe, the studio announced earlier this year that David Corenswet would be taking on the mantle of Superman, replacing Man Of Steel star Henry Cavill (who was dropped from the role just weeks after teasing his return to the DCEU with a cameo in the 2022 movie Black Adam).