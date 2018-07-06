Admit it - you’re quite taken with Gareth Southgate.
Even if you’re not that into football, the England manager’s suave waistcoat, persistently sunny demeanour and manners you could take home to your mum are winning him legions of adoring fans.
So much so, in fact, that for a few days this week a hashtag dedicated to celebrating the 47-year-old’s general loveliness was a top trend on Twitter despite a slew of major news stories.
#GarethSouthgateWould gave fans the chance to pay homage to Southgate and thousands jumped at the chance.
There were a few different themes.
Gareth Southgate’s Past Behaviour Proves What A Legend Gareth Southgate Is
Gareth Southgate Doesn’t Do Wallowing
This Is Twitter, I’m Not Missing The Chance To Say Something Witty
I Saw This Hashtag And My Imagination Ran Away With Me
And more than just football - asked about whether supporters were now “connecting” with the team in a way they had not done since Euro 96, the manager said: “That is one of the most important things for me, if we’re managing to do that.”
He added: “We have a chance to affect something bigger than ourselves.
“We’re a team with our diversity and youth that represents modern England and in England we’ve spent a bit of time being lost as to what our modern identity is, and I think as a team we represent that modern identity and hopefully people can connect with us.”