    • NEWS
    06/07/2018 10:42 BST

    Gareth Southgate Hashtag #GarethSouthgateWould Is What You Need Today

    'Gareth Southgate would simply walk into Mordor.'

    Admit it - you’re quite taken with Gareth Southgate.

    Even if you’re not that into football, the England manager’s suave waistcoat, persistently sunny demeanour and manners you could take home to your mum are winning him legions of adoring fans.

    So much so, in fact, that for a few days this week a hashtag dedicated to celebrating the 47-year-old’s general loveliness was a top trend on Twitter despite a slew of major news stories.

    #GarethSouthgateWould gave fans the chance to pay homage to Southgate and thousands jumped at the chance.

    There were a few different themes.

    Gareth Southgate’s Past Behaviour Proves What A Legend Gareth Southgate Is

    Gareth Southgate Doesn’t Do Wallowing

    This Is Twitter, I’m Not Missing The Chance To Say Something Witty

    I Saw This Hashtag And My Imagination Ran Away With Me

    And more than just football - asked about whether supporters were now “connecting” with the team in a way they had not done since Euro 96, the manager said: “That is one of the most important things for me, if we’re managing to do that.” 

    He added: “We have a chance to affect something bigger than ourselves. 

    “We’re a team with our diversity and youth that represents modern England and in England we’ve spent a bit of time being lost as to what our modern identity is, and I think as a team we represent that modern identity and hopefully people can connect with us.”

