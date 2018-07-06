Even if you’re not that into football , the England manager’s suave waistcoat , persistently sunny demeanour and manners you could take home to your mum are winning him legions of adoring fans.

Admit it - you’re quite taken with Gareth Southgate .

All this Gareth Southgate love - well deserved for a great bloke - only says to me how much we’re crying out for basic decency in our leading public figures. We’re tired of braggarts and buffoons and Gareth is helping to fill the void.

#GarethSouthgateWould come and spend 3 full hours with a teenage girls football club in Hackney when he was only meant to stay for 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/Fw9msdgiLi

So much so, in fact, that for a few days this week a hashtag dedicated to celebrating the 47-year-old’s general loveliness was a top trend on Twitter despite a slew of major news stories.

#GarethSouthgateWould gave fans the chance to pay homage to Southgate and thousands jumped at the chance.

There were a few different themes.

Gareth Southgate’s Past Behaviour Proves What A Legend Gareth Southgate Is