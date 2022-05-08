Gary Lineker Speaks Out Amid Speculation About His Future At Match Of The Day

Gary Lineker Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Gary Lineker has set the record straight amid rumours he could be replaced as the host of Match Of The Day.

The sports legend has fronted the BBC’s flagship football highlights show since 1999, but was recently at the centre of social media speculation another presenter could be about to take over.

Following the news that James Corden is leaving his US talk show role in 2023, many began to wonder whether he could succeed Gary as host of MOTD from next year onwards.

While most Brits know James as an actor and comedy writer, he has fronted The Late, Late Show in America for the past seven years, as well as hosting the Brit Awards, Tonys and Grammys.

He also presented the popular sports panel show A League Of Their Own between 2010 and 2020 on Sky.

James Corden Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

However, Gary has shut down the rumours on his official Twitter page, insisting he’s going nowhere for the time being.

“Getting a number of texts from friends asking if I’m quitting @BBCMOTD after reports on Twitter of my possible successor,” he wrote on Saturday night

“So it’s only fair I give you the bad news now: I’m afraid I still have 3 years to run on my contract, so you’re stuck with me for a while.”

Other presenters near the top of the list included Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Steve Wright, as well as BBC News’ Huw Edwards and Fiona Bruce.