Gary Lineker Has Already Written His Own Obituary And He's Totally Nailed It

If you’ve ever wondered what you’d like inscribed onto your gravestone, then you could do worse than take a leaf out of Gary Lineker’s book.

The footballer-turned-presenter has revealed what his own obituary would say if he got to write it, and while he might be known as a man of few words, he’s totally nailed it.

Advertisement

Asked how he’d like to be remembered in an interview with The Times (££), Gary kept it short and sweet.

Gary Lineker Samir Hussein via Getty Images

“If I were writing my own obituary it’d say, ‘He was good in the box, then he was good on the box and now he’s in a box’,” Gary told the newspaper.

Advertisement

We can safely say he’s ticked all the boxes too.

In the same interview, the 61-year-old star revealed he’s not in any hurry to start dating again, admitting that the thought of using online dating apps makes him ”grimace”.

Advertisement

Gary has been married twice – first to Michelle Cockayne, with whom he shares four sons, from 1986-2006, and then to Danielle Bux from 2006-2009.

Gary and his ex-wife Danielle Lineker pictured in 2015. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

However, he ruled out following in other stars’ footsteps by signing up to the celebrity dating app Raya.

“The thought of going on a dating app makes me grimace. I know there’s a celebrity one called Raya, but I’ve never been on it and I never would,” he said.

“Dating is hard enough work anyway. I just can’t imagine doing it. I don’t know how people manage it. It’s definitely not for me.”

Advertisement

He added: “I had two wonderful marriages and now I’m single and I’m in a good place, but that might change.”

“I might need someone to change my nappies. Who knows?” he joked.