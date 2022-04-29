James Corden Doctor Who Speculation Has Sent Twitter Into Meltdown

James Corden at an Oscars after-party last month Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the rumour mill to go into overdrive following James Corden’s announcement that he is quitting The Late, Late Show.

On Thursday evening, James confirmed his plans to step down as host of the US talk show in 2023 – with some fans rushing to point out that this was the same year a new series of Doctor Who would be launching, with a new actor in the lead role.

This speculation was then bolstered by James’ fellow US talk show host Stephen Colbert, who tweeted: “Congratulations, James, on what will be eight incredible years at CBS. 12:30 won’t be the same without you.

“But looking forward to your exciting adventures as the new Doctor Who!”

.@JKCorden Congratulations, James, on what will be eight incredible years at CBS. 12:30 won’t be the same without you. But looking forward to your exciting adventures as the new Doctor Who! pic.twitter.com/MGW0J9t0qe — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 28, 2022

Talk about stirring the pot.

While many interpreted Stephen’s comments as a joke, others took it more seriously, leading to quite the reaction from fans - both for and against the possibility of James taking over at the helm of the Tardis…

corden is leaving the late, late show the same year russell t. davies is coming back to doctor who…interesting — seb (@acaibcwl) April 29, 2022

Ten bucks James Corden is the next Doctor Who — Adrián (@iamnotAdrianG) April 28, 2022

"James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show"

"They're probably going to announce a new Doctor Who soon." pic.twitter.com/hwySWTDDJU — Geonn Cannon (@GeonnCannon) April 28, 2022

Wait really? He’s going to be the new doctor who? He’ll kill it. Congrats! — Daniel grave (@pwguns) April 29, 2022

Aw, @latelateshow ... we hardly knew ye! Mr. Corden! I'll miss your late night vibe. Maybe now you can make a cameo on @bbcdoctorwho again as the lovely irritating charming roommate Craig Owens? https://t.co/CTFeb2qVpc — Brian Bolding (@brianbolding) April 28, 2022

Um don’t play with my heart boys 😳 cuz if James is really going 2b the next doctor who I think I might just explode 🤯 😻 plus I’ll have to catch up since I only watched up to the end of Peter Capaldi but either way 2 of my favorite episodes have been the ones with u in them 🥰 — 🌻BAE🤸🏽VoterInChief🏹 (@baeareavibez) April 29, 2022

wait…



russell t davies is coming back to doctor who again in 2023. and james corden is leaving in 2023…



OH GOD PLS NO!!! pic.twitter.com/aZJox6HN0q — aMucc 💙💛 (@amurkymuc) April 28, 2022

Please tell me that the doctor who thing is a joke — 🤓8𝖊𝖙𝖍🎶 (@beth0301) April 28, 2022

just had the terrifying thought that james corden could be leaving the late show bc he’s going to be the next doctor who — das 🌈 (@das_penman) April 29, 2022

James Corden as the next Doctor Who… pic.twitter.com/02l7Wr70Zu — eliot 🔱 (@elioxts) April 29, 2022

Waiting for the news that @JKCorden is joining the new RTD Doctor Who series. We need more of Craig and Stormageddon, Dark Lord of All aka Alfie. #doctorwho — 𝙰𝚍𝚟𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝙼𝚒𝚔𝚎 (@MikeIsReal) April 28, 2022

I know people are just joking, but James Corden taking over as the Doctor would absolutely get me to stop watching Doctor Who. — James Lynch, Supreme Neck Protector of Antifa (@HeroJamesLynch) April 29, 2022

james corden being the next doctor is actually so slay — christian (@thirteensdonna) April 28, 2022

James Corden being the next doctor as incredibly unlikely as it has still put the fear of god into me like genuinely — ethan™ (@deviltriggerAO) April 28, 2022

IS JAMES CORDEN REALLY THE NEXT DOCTOR?? 😭 — Grande Express hates muzi (@grandexpresg) April 28, 2022

HuffPost UK contacted James’ representatives for comment, who had no official statement, but suggested Stephen’s tweet had been intended as a joke.

James has actually appeared in two episodes of the BBC sci-fi show in the past, playing Craig Owens, a flatmate of Matt Smith’s Doctor.

Announcing his exit from The Late, Late Show on Thursday evening, James said: “Seven and half years ago I started hosting this show and there’s no other way to put it, it has changed my life.

“I love it, I love all the people that work here, I am so proud of what we’ve achieved, it’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure.

“I never saw as it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what’s out there.”

He will step down as host for good in the summer of 2023.

During his tenure as host, he’s interviewed a range of A-list celebrities, had former First Lady Michelle Obama appear in a comedy sketch and made his recurring Carpool Karaoke skits a viral sensation.