James Corden Doctor Who Speculation Has Sent Twitter Into Meltdown

It didn’t take long for the rumour mill to go into overdrive following James Corden’s announcement that he is quitting The Late, Late Show.
On Thursday evening, James confirmed his plans to step down as host of the US talk show in 2023 – with some fans rushing to point out that this was the same year a new series of Doctor Who would be launching, with a new actor in the lead role.
This speculation was then bolstered by James’ fellow US talk show host Stephen Colbert, who tweeted: “Congratulations, James, on what will be eight incredible years at CBS. 12:30 won’t be the same without you.
“But looking forward to your exciting adventures as the new Doctor Who!”
Talk about stirring the pot.
While many interpreted Stephen’s comments as a joke, others took it more seriously, leading to quite the reaction from fans - both for and against the possibility of James taking over at the helm of the Tardis…
HuffPost UK contacted James’ representatives for comment, who had no official statement, but suggested Stephen’s tweet had been intended as a joke.
James has actually appeared in two episodes of the BBC sci-fi show in the past, playing Craig Owens, a flatmate of Matt Smith’s Doctor.
Announcing his exit from The Late, Late Show on Thursday evening, James said: “Seven and half years ago I started hosting this show and there’s no other way to put it, it has changed my life.
“I love it, I love all the people that work here, I am so proud of what we’ve achieved, it’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure.
“I never saw as it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what’s out there.”
He will step down as host for good in the summer of 2023.
During his tenure as host, he’s interviewed a range of A-list celebrities, had former First Lady Michelle Obama appear in a comedy sketch and made his recurring Carpool Karaoke skits a viral sensation.
Other stars to have already ruled themselves out as the next Doctor include Years & Years singer Olly Alexander and British acting legend Hugh Grant.