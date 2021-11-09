Legions Of Wicked Fans Sign Petition Demanding James Corden Be Kept Out Of Upcoming Movie

James Corden’s, um, checkered history with musicals has got some Broadway fans hoping he’ll steer clear of the hotly anticipated Wicked movie.

An online petition addressed to Universal Pictures, which is producing the forthcoming film, is urging the studio to not consider the Late Late Show host as a casting choice.

“James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of ‘Wicked’ the movie,” the petition reads. As of Monday afternoon, it had more than 37,000 signatures.

Over the weekend, Corden’s name began trending on social media in connection to the film and, needless to say, many of the comments were not supportive.