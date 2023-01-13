Gary Lineker Says Paying MPs More Would Help Attract 'Great Minds'

Gary Lineker. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista via Getty Images

Gary Lineker has suggested that Britain would be better governed if politicians were paid more.

The Match of The Day presenter said that bigger pay packets would help entice the country’s “brilliant minds” to run for office.

MPs are paid a basic salary of £84,144, rising to £106,519 as a junior minister.

Cabinet members receive an annual salary of £151,649, while the prime minister receives £159,584.

The median salary for a full-time employee in the UK is £32,280 per year.

Lineker said politics is “even more tribal” than football and putting off those who could do a better job.

However, the football star said he would not be tempted to run himself.

Asked if we would get better politicians if they were paid like footballers, Lineker told Times Radio: “It’s a funny one. I mean, you’d probably never get that through parliament...it’s such an important job.

“I’ve always thought that if we could kind of tempt the really brilliant minds in the country into the roles, rather than perhaps people that are already self made, or their family’s fortune.

“I don’t think we really, really entice the great minds in the country and probably a bigger salary would, but I don’t think you’d ever get that by.”

Lineker also insisted he had been a “very good boy” after he was criticised for tweeting about politics.

“Just occasionally dabbling on Twitter in the political world is enough to put you off doing that,” Lineker added.