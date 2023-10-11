Eyewitness Account Of Life In Gaza Reveals Gut-Wrenching Reality Of Siege Right Now

A man looks at the destruction in a ravaged neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip Jabalia refugee camp on October 11, 2023 MAHMUD HAMS via Getty Images

Channel 4 News shared a heartbreaking clip on Tuesday evening which depicted exactly how difficult and chaotic life is in Gaza right now.

After Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel at the weekend, Tel Aviv announced it was at war with the Palestinian group – leading to hundreds of deaths on both sides.

Israel has also announced a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, one of two Palestinian territories. That means it has no water, no food and no electricity – and people are desperate to escape the Israeli bombardments.

In a clip shared with Channel 4 News, Yousef Hammash, of the Norwegian Refugee Council, revealed the horrors of life in Gaza.

In his voiceover, Hammash said: “You can’t hear yourself think – it’s not just the noise of the sirens and the strikes, the sound of chaos in between is just relentless.

“People panic everywhere you look.”

The clip showed a man carrying a little boy he rescued amid the chaos – only for his mother to faint in shock when she realises her son is alive.

Hammash said every car has become an ambulance, and added: “We’ve been told to get out – but where can we go and how do we get there?”

There are 2.3 million people living in Gaza and almost half are children.

According to the UN, more than 123,000 people in the area have been made homeless by the airstrikes, while Gaza health officials say at least 900 people have been killed, and more than 2,000 have been injured.

The attacks came after more than 1,000 Israelis were killed by Hamas fighters, with more than 2,700 left injured. Others have also been taken hostage.

“We are not strangers to war, but how it feels this time... It’s hard to find the words. It feels like the world is collapsing,” Hammash said.

You can watch the full clip here:

