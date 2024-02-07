Gemma Atkinson Sets The Record Straight Amid Latest Gorka Márquez Relationship Rumours

Gemma Atkinson pictured on Wednesday's edition of Lorraine Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Gemma Atkinson has shot down rumours surrounding her relationship with fiancé Gorka Márquez.

The former Emmerdale star and long-serving Strictly Come Dancing professional met during the 17th series of the BBC reality show, and have gone on to welcome two children, four-year-old Mia and six-month-old Thiago.

Gorka is currently travelling between the UK and his come country of Spain, where he is a judge on their version of Strictly, Bailando Con Las Estrellas, with tabloid reports last month claiming the pair were going through something of a “rough patch” as a result.

However, during an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of Lorraine, Gemma made it clear there was no truth to the rumours.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez at last year's Pride Of Britain awards Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

“I get that people find it strange that we are apart a lot but that’s how it’s always been since we met,” she insisted.

“Every year I know between August and Christmas, and Gorka knows, he doesn’t know where he is going to be.”

Gemma continued: “Because I have done Strictly and I know that side of it, it’s not a shock to me.

“Army wives, their partners are away for six or seven months and they make out that I’ve been moaning that I’ve been on my own for three weeks – but really I am having the best time.”

“I think that’s what’s great about me and Gorka is that on his own he’s great, on my own I’m great, but together it’s, like, unstoppable,” Gemma added.

Gemma and Gorka at the 2019 Brits Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The couple previously laughed off the rumours in an Instagram post last month, while Gemma also told her followers: “[Rumours like these] happen all the time. It’s not true. I think it’s because it was made out he’s working away a lot.

“He goes away Friday afternoon and comes back Sunday mornings. He’s hardly bloomin’ overseas, is he? Crikey, it’s less than 48 hours.

“If anything it gives me a bit of peace at weekends. No offence, Gorks. Well, he is overseas, but you know what I mean.”