Gorka Márquez And Gemma Atkinson Laugh Off Claims Their Relationship Is 'On The Rocks'

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Márquez and actor Gemma Atkinson have shut down reports their relationship is “on the rocks”.

The pair met when the former Emmerdale star competed on the 15th series of Strictly in 2017, and have since welcomed two children, four-year-old Mia and six-month-old Thiago.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, The Mirror published a story citing an undisclosed “source” who claimed the couple were going through a “rough patch” due to Gorka’s current work commitments.

Numerous other outlets then ran these quotes while referring to the pair supposedly being “on the rocks”, which Gorka laughed off in a post on his Instagram story.

In the video posted on Tuesday afternoon, he shared that he was “at home chilling” with his son Thiago and Gemma, who was eating a bagel across the room.

“Gemma, how are you having your bagel? On the rocks?” he joked. “I’m on the sofa, and Gemma is on the rocks!”

Advertisement

The soap star then shared the same clip, commenting: “On the rocks? Or a rough patch? Which one was it?”

Gemma dismissed the reports about her relationship on Instagram Instagram/Gemma Atkinson

Earlier in the week, Gemma told her Instagram followers: “We did see them stories. There was a few floating around, weren’t there? Which is news to us.

“It is what it is, isn’t it? Happens all the time. It’s not true.”

Gemma added: “I think it’s because it was made out he’s working away a lot. He goes away Friday afternoon and comes back Sunday mornings.

“He’s hardly bloomin’ overseas, is he? Crikey, it’s less than 48 hours. If anything it gives me a bit of peace at weekends. No offence, Gorks. Well, he is overseas, but you know what I mean.”

Advertisement