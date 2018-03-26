Gemma Atkinson has revealed that press speculation about the nature of her relationship with Gorka Marquez didn’t exactly help things along when they first became close.
Both Gemma and Gorka took part in the most recent series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, and while they weren’t partnered together, it wasn’t long before reports appeared in the press claiming they were an item.
The former ‘Emmerdale’ actress has already insisted that nothing happened between them until the series was over, but told The Sun that it was rather awkward reading about their romance in its early stages before they’d even had the chance to discuss it themselves.
She explained: “We were never hiding anything, but now that we’ve said: ‘Yes, we are together and we’re very happy,’ we can all just get on with it and things can calm down a bit. And it’s nice to be able to say he’s my boyfriend.
“We had that awkward stage where you’re dating but you haven’t had ‘the conversation’. But the papers were saying we were together, and you never want to say to a guy after three coffees: ‘So… what are we?’. At least now we can say: ‘Yes, we’re together,’ and so high-fives to us!’”
Discussing their initial friendship, which eventually blossomed into more, Gemma said: “We only saw each other for the live show at weekends, and [a relationship] was the last thing on our minds – well, on my mind anyway!
“We’d go for coffee together on the Sunday after the show, but had never really spent more than two hours together. Even every week over six months, that’s not enough time to get to know someone. I couldn’t have contemplated a relationship while the show was on, it was just too stressful. So it was a gradual thing.”
She continued: “There was no lightning-bolt moment, unfortunately. Not like in the movies. When the show finished we could hang out and spend time together away from it all. We spent New Year’s Eve together, which was lovely, and then we went on the tour…
“Some of the pros were saying: ‘What is it then? Are you together?’ And we looked at each other and said: ‘Well, yeah we are.’”
Gemma and Gorka eventually confirmed they were together last month, in an Instagram post that showed them looking cosy on a beach on Valentine’s Day.