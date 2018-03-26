Gemma Atkinson has revealed that press speculation about the nature of her relationship with Gorka Marquez didn’t exactly help things along when they first became close.

Both Gemma and Gorka took part in the most recent series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, and while they weren’t partnered together, it wasn’t long before reports appeared in the press claiming they were an item.

The former ‘Emmerdale’ actress has already insisted that nothing happened between them until the series was over, but told The Sun that it was rather awkward reading about their romance in its early stages before they’d even had the chance to discuss it themselves.