Powerful New Video Shows How Gen Z Voters Could Swing The 2024 Election

A new video puts Republicans on notice that younger voters are ready to head to the polls next year in larger numbers than ever ― and they’re fed up with the GOP.

“WARNING: A new generation has entered the chat,” created by Oregon-based production company Eleven Films, shows how Generation Z voters are motivated by abortion access, LQBTQ+ rights, school shootings, student loans, climate change, voting rights and more.

“This new generation of voters, young Millennials and Gen Z, are overwhelmingly voting for Democratic candidates who actually care about their future,” Representative Maxwell Frost (Democrat, Florida) ― the first Gen Z congressman ― says in a clip in the video.

The clips are cut with footage of an ugly fight between someone in a Donald Trump mask and someone wearing a President Joe Biden mask.

The video cites data from a recent Atlantic article that says the share of Gen Z and Millennial voters will jump to 37% next year, the same percentage as Boomers and older.

“Evil will prevail in 2024 if we don’t unite,” text on the screen warns as the haunting indie folks song “Blackbird” plays:

The Atlantic article cited in the video estimates that between 7 million and 9 million new Gen Z voters will vote next year, while the Boomers and older vote will shrink by the same amount.

Overall, those younger voters lean heavily Democratic.