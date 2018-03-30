With just hours to go before the final deadline for public sector employees to reveal their gender pay gap, the picture is already clear: across the UK, women working in schools, hospitals and for the government are consistently paid less than men.

The pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average salaries of men and women. Public bodies employing 250 people or more must submit their pay gap figures to the government by Friday, or face legal action.

Private firms and charities have until April 4 to submit their data.

As the data has trickled in over the last few weeks, a startling picture of inequality has emerged, with the largest discrepancies emerging in education and the NHS.

An estimated 9,000 employers are expected to submit their data, and campaigners say the whole process must force the government to look more closely at the clear institutional inequality facing women in the workplace.

Sam Smethers, head of the Fawcett Society, said: “The public sector pay gap is narrower than the gap in the private sector but there are still issues that need to be addressed.

“The public sector matters for women because it is women who are overwhelmingly dependent on public services, so getting women into decision-making positions is key,” she said.