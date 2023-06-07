Gene Simmons Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Just when you thought things in parliament couldn’t get any more predictable, it turns out that none other than Gene Simmons of Kiss fame was present in the chamber for Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

But wait, there’s more.

If the rock frontman’s presence in the House of Commons alone wasn’t chaotic enough, it turns out he was there after being invited by DUP MP Ian Paisley, who treated him to a guided tour.

As you do.

Reports of Gene being in Westminster began early on Wednesday, with those who’d spotted him being a little confused as to exactly what was going on.

I might be having some sort of episode, but Gene Simmons appears to be in Parliament, hanging around by the cafe wearing leather trousers and cowboy boots. — Chris McKeon (@cjmckeon) June 7, 2023

Right why is gene simmons from Kiss at PMQs — Kyle Sewell 🌹🏳️🌈 (@Kyle_Sewell12) June 7, 2023

Why the fuck is Gene Simmons at PMQs????? — Harley Guyan-Lowe (@GLoweDHarley) June 7, 2023

This, unbelievably, is not a hypothetical situation. Actual Gene Simmons from Actual Kiss is in the chamber, watching PMQs. pic.twitter.com/ojspmQaK4R — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 7, 2023

Political reporter Kate Ferguson of The Sun On Sunday tweeted after PMQs that the ministers present “couldn’t get out of that PMQs quick enough”, joking: “I think some of them were off to try to get a pic with Gene Simmons.”

MPs couldn’t get out of that PMQs quick enough….



I think some of them were off to try to get a pic with Gene Simmons — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) June 7, 2023

And it turns out, she might have been onto something…

🤘KISS in Parliament!



You never know who you might meet in Parliament - and it was a pleasure today to get meet the legendary Gene Simmons from @kiss 🎸. pic.twitter.com/BvfPZmEQIs — Alexander Stafford MP (@Alex_Stafford) June 7, 2023

Was going to say @AngelaRayner stole the show at #PMQs this week but I’m afraid it wasn’t to be…



Sorry Ange, there isn’t anyone able to upstage Gene Simmons! Great to have him watching in the Chamber today and to meet him too! pic.twitter.com/T5v2RBsma8 — Christian Wakeford MP (@Christian4BuryS) June 7, 2023

Speaking to the PA news agency that afternoon, Gene said: “What I just saw in there was controlled chaos. It was the clash of wills but respectful – the right honourable so and so, it was fascinating.

“In America, it’s like the middle finger is a salute. I think Americans can take a big lesson in civility in how to make democracy actually work and still respect the other side.

“It bears noting that the coin that you use in trade actually has two different faces that don’t resemble each other at all but they both lay claim to the sovereignty of the coin. They both have the right to say ‘I am that coin’. Likewise, the person who disagrees with you has every right to say ‘This is my England as well’.”

Gene Simmons (as you're probably more used to seeing him) JUAN PABLO PINO via Getty Images

He added: “[I’ve never been] physically here [in parliament] and I will tell you, touching a piece of granite that’s over 1,000-years-old is insane.

“America is so young and has no sense of history, everything over there is just fast, immediate, instant gratification and there’s no time to sit there and just gaze, I mean, look where you are – it’s insane. We’re standing on, in terms of democracy, hallowed ground.”

Meanwhile, DUP minister Ian Paisley explained: “Gene is a guest, he’s a real knowledgeable guy about the history of this place, he’s got a genuine interest both in the history and the theology behind all this stuff, and he’s had a private tour and he’s been able to visit Deputy Prime Minister’s question time.