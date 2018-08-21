The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Italian president Sergio Mattarella, following the collapse of a road bridge in Genoa bridge which left 43 people dead.

The message reads: “Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life caused by the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Italy, especially the family and friends of those who have been affected. Elizabeth R.”

The collapse happened last week and on Tuesday, CCTV footage of the exact moment it occurred was released online.

Public outrage over the tragedy has mounted and Italian politicians have discussed repercussions for the private companies involved in maintaining the country’s creaking infrastructure.