The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Italian president Sergio Mattarella, following the collapse of a road bridge in Genoa bridge which left 43 people dead.
The message reads: “Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life caused by the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Italy, especially the family and friends of those who have been affected. Elizabeth R.”
The collapse happened last week and on Tuesday, CCTV footage of the exact moment it occurred was released online.
Public outrage over the tragedy has mounted and Italian politicians have discussed repercussions for the private companies involved in maintaining the country’s creaking infrastructure.
Autostrade per l’Italia – the firm in charge of maintaining the bridge – has been told by the Italian government that it must restore the structure within a limited timeframe.
Ministers also want the company to foot the bill for restoring buildings and other areas that were damaged when the 260ft (79m) span of the bridge crashed to the ground during a torrential downpour.
State funerals for the victims have begun, with the first taking place at Genoa’s convention centre on Saturday.
A dozen coffins were placed in the hall, where family members had visited them the day before, and the service was led by the city’s archbishop, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco. It was attended by President Sergio Mattarella.