Local Tory Party Sticks By Geoffrey Cox Despite Sleaze Accusations

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has written to Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone asking her to investigate. Cox has said he will co-operate with any possible investigation.

In her letter, Rayner said: “This appears to be an egregious, brazen breach of the rules. A Conservative MP using a taxpayer funded office in Parliament to work for a tax haven facing allegations of corruption is a slap in the face and an insult to British taxpayers.

“You can be an MP serving your constituents or a barrister working for a tax haven - you can’t be both and Boris Johnson needs to make his mind up as to which one Geoffrey Cox will be.”

Cox’s case is the latest headache for Boris Johnson, who is still suffering from the backlash caused by the botched attempt to overhaul the standards system after Tory MP Owen Paterson was found to have lobbied government on behalf of companies who were paying him.

Johnson was forced into a U-turn over a controversial plan to prevent Paterson from facing a 30-day commons suspension for breaching the rules. The row resulted in Paterson later quitting as an MP.

The Paterson affair has resulted in a heightened interest in MPs’ financial affairs outside of parliament, including whether MPs should be allowed to have second jobs. And on Wednesday Scottish Tory MP and Conservative vice chairman Andrew Bowie said he would “take a step back” from the demands of his role to focus on his constituents.