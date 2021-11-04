Owen Paterson Resigns From Parliament Following Tory U-Turn

Owen Paterson has decided to resign from parliament, after the government abandoned a plan to prevent him from being suspended.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the MP for North Shropshire and former cabinet minister said he would “remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics”.

A Westminster sleaze watchdog had recommended Paterson be kicked out of parliament for 30 days for breaking lobbying rules.

It should have been a formality, but the government instead ordered Tory MPs to block the suspension as well as rip up the existing procedures governing the conduct of MPs.

The move triggered an immediate backlash, with opposition parties refusing to take part in what they said was a “corrupt” move.

On Thursday morning the prime minister performed a quick u-turn and ditched the controversial plan.

It meant Paterson was facing another vote in parliament over whether he should be suspended.

Rather than face a six-week ban, Paterson said he would resign as an MP, triggering a by-election.

He said in a statement: “I have today, after consultation with my family and with much sadness, decided to resign as the MP for North Shropshire.

“The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for my family and me.

“My integrity, which I hold very dear, has been repeatedly and publicly questioned.

“I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety.

“I, my family and those closest to me know the same. I am unable to clear my name under the current system.”