Ex-Chancellor George Osborne Has Just Landed His Ninth Job Since Leaving Government

George Osborne was once hailed by then-prime minister David Cameron for presiding over a “jobs miracle” while chancellor.

And despite quitting politics nearly two years ago, the architect of austerity seemingly wants to continue living up to that praise.

The man who has no trouble combining roles as editor of the London Evening Standard and chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership has now taken on his NINTH job since leaving government – joining his brother Theo’s Silicon Valley venture capital firm, 9Yards Capital.

Perhaps he was worried about holes in his CV following his unceremonious sacking by Theresa May in 2016.

Or maybe he just couldn’t handle former coalition partner and ex-deputy prime minister Nick Clegg hogging the Bay Area limelight with his recent move to Facebook.

Or could he have wanted to top up his £650,000-a-year salary for advising BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager?