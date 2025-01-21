Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama pictured at President Donald Trump's second inauguration. via Associated Press

Yet more videos involving former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have gone viral.

This time, from President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Monday.

The Washington Post’s Emily Davies shared footage on X (formerly Twitter) filmed just before Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in which a staffer asked Bush, “Are you going to behave or not?”

Obama, who was standing behind Bush, playfully piped up to answer for his predecessor, saying: “Nope.”

Then, after the ceremony, in a second clip posted to X, Davies asked the departing Obama: “Did he behave, sir?”

“Just barely,” Obama responded.

The first video has now garnered more than 8.4 million views on X alone.

The second clip currently has 2.9 million views on the same platform, which is owned by top Trump ally Elon Musk.

A clip of Bush and Obama went similarly megaviral earlier this month after Bush was caught on camera belly-tapping his successor at Jimmy Carter’s funeral service.

Obama attended Trump’s inauguration alone.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, whose own interactions with Bush (despite their political differences) have previously gone viral, stayed away.

While no official reason was given for the ex-FLOTUS’ absence, a source told People magazine last week that, “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump].”

