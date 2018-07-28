Geraint Thomas Set To Win Tour De France 2018 After Retaining Yellow Jersey

Geraint Thomas looks set to win the Tour de France on Sunday after holding onto his yellow jersey in the stage 20 time trial, making him the third Briton to win the title.
Tom Dumoulin won Saturday’s 31-kilometer race from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, beating four-time tour winner, Chris Froome by one second and Thomas by 14 seconds.
With a lead of one minute, 51 seconds over Dumoulin, Team Sky’s Thomas can cruise through the final stage into Paris to claim the crown.
Thomas, 32, will become the third British winner of the race, joining Sir Bradley Wiggins and Froome, and it will mean the trio have won six of the last seven editions, all in Team Sky colours.
“I can’t believe it,” an emotional Thomas said afterward.
“I’m welling up. I don’t know what to say. It is just overwhelming. I didn’t think about it all race and suddenly I won the Tour.”
He burst into tears after an embrace with Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford.
“The last time I cried was when I got married - I don’t know what has happened to me,” Thomas said.
Froome, Thomas’ teammate on Team Sky, sits in third place, two minutes and 24 seconds behind, having managed to jump stage 19 winner Primoz Roglic in the standings after Saturday’s time trial.
While he’s set to stand on the podium with Thomas, Froome has missed out on a record-equalling fifth Tour title.
Dumoulin said after Saturday’s race: “I was so nervous. I had no idea of splits and thought Chris Froome was a second quicker than me. I had such a hard time yesterday and all the frustration came out after the finish. I cannot believe this. It’s amazing.”