Geraint Thomas Set To Win Tour De France 2018 After Retaining Yellow Jersey

Geraint Thomas looks set to win the Tour de France on Sunday after holding onto his yellow jersey in the stage 20 time trial, making him the third Briton to win the title.

Tom Dumoulin won Saturday’s 31-kilometer race from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, beating four-time tour winner, Chris Froome by one second and Thomas by 14 seconds.

With a lead of one minute, 51 seconds over Dumoulin, Team Sky’s Thomas can cruise through the final stage into Paris to claim the crown.