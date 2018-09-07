Germaine Greer is no stranger to outrage and her latest book, ‘On Rape’, is bound to cause controversy.

The publication – which, at 88 pages, is really an essay – sees the writer address many aspects of the crime; tackling everything from consent and relationships to trials and punishments.

Here are six talking points from on ‘On Rape’ that are likely to spark conversation...

Greer’s definition of rape

The first line of the book sees Greer declare that the word rape “used in this essay will apply only to the penetration of the vagina of an unwilling human female by the penis of a human male”, adding that her reason for doing so is to “declutter” the “category of rape”.

Before the book was even published, this decision caused controversy and reviewing ‘On Rape’ over the weekend, author Naomi Wolf wrote: “There are so many things wrong with this deeply ill-informed statement that it’s hard to know where to begin.”

In her The Times review, Wolf disclosed that she was raped at the age of seven and explained: “I was orally raped on the first night, and vaginally raped the following day.

“Does the first night somehow not count?” she asked. “I can assure Greer that the first night was no less traumatic than the next day.”

‘Rape is a jagged outcrop in the vast monotonous landscape of bad sex’

In May, Greer was met with outrage when she took part in a Hay Festival discussion about rape and made numerous comments that now appear in print form.

Understandably, her previous statement that “rape is just bad sex” was not well-received and in the new essay, Greer attempts to explain her thinking, lengthening the sentence to include the words above.

Recalling a story from a friend, whose husband would “often” wake her up in the night “for sex that she didn’t want”, Greer explains that she told the friend she was “probably” raped. She later asserts that while “stranger rapes” happen, the reality of most sexual assaults is “less spectacular, common, unapologetic and entirely unavenged”.

Her defence of the “rape is bad sex” comment gives the impression that a better way of wording it – which could have caused far less controversy – would have been: “Some bad sex is actually rape.”

Her comments on the judicial system

At numerous points, Greer makes observations and arguments relating to rape and judicial systems, using examples from around the globe.

These range from the sensible – pointing out that no other violent crime trial would require the complainant to prove they hadn’t consented – to the bizarre, as she claims that if juries have to rely on the victim’s claim she didn’t consent, “we will have to reduce the penalties for rape”.