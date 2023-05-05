'Get A Grip': Defeated Tory Council Leader Delivers Blunt Message To Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Party headquarters in central London, after the party suffered council losses in the local elections. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been urged to “get a grip” by an ousted Tory council leader.

Alan Jarrett said the Conservatives needed to “get their act together” following a devastating set of local election results.

He was speaking after Labour seized control of Medway Council in Kent for the first time in 25 years.

Advertisement

Labour hailed the “seismic” result as it predicted the party was on course to win the next general election.

Speaking to Radio Four’s Today programme, Jarrett was asked what the Tories at Westminster should do to turn around the party’s fortunes.

He said: “I would tell them to get their act together on a number of fronts, to be quite honest.

“Obviously getting a grip of the economy, but there are a number of things like being clearer about housing targets, excessive housing requirements that are unpopular locally. A really big issue here is access to GP provision.”

Conservatives in Medway are conceding defeat in the #LocalElection2023



Sky's @joncraig speaks with Medway Council leader, Alan Jarrett who blames too much "noise in the system", which "drowned out the local message"



Follow live 👉 https://t.co/ZcNSDzKBdr



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/s6CMmNzj88 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 5, 2023

Advertisement

On Sky News, Jarrett dismissed suggestions that Sunak had boosted the Tories’ fortunes since becoming prime minister six months ago.

“I’ve seen no sign of a Rishi bounce,” he said. “I think he’s steadied the ship, which was desperately needed, but that’s a long, long haul back from being able to returning another Conservative government at the next election, which of course I hope we do.

“I think they’ve got to connect with the public better, I think they’ve got to decide on policies and stick to them and not flip-flop around, I think that’s really important.”

With around a quarter of results announced, Labour was also celebrating landmark victories in Stoke-on-Trent, Plymouth, Hartlepool and Worcester.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems have already secured dozens of gains, including six seats in deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden’s constituency of Hertsmere, and the former Tory bastion on Windsor and Maidenhead.

Advertisement