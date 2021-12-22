You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.

Poor posture impacts a lot, from your levels of pain and stiffness to your sleep quality and how confident you look and feel.

To help, Ruth Stone, a personal trainer who works with Sweatband.com, has provided HuffPost UK with a quick workout that opens the chest and releases tension in the back. All you need is a broom or stick (a tube of wrapping paper would work) and a small ball (such as a tennis ball).

“Poor posture is the modern bug bear of working from home, gaming at home and slouching in front of the TV after the day is done,” says Stone.

“Increasingly, I am seeing younger people developing a stoop, but this five- minute workout is a great way to realign the spine and prevent poor posture becoming a problem for you.”

1. Broomstick pull downs

HuffPost UK

Poor posture typically results in limited mobility of the upper back and this is a great way to remobilise and realign the area.

Sit astride a chair with facing the back of it. Hold a broomstick above the head with the hands wide and pull it behind you as low as you can without compromising your posture. Repeat 10 times.

2. Torso twists

HuffPost UK

With the broomstick held in its lowest position, rotate the rib cage from left to right as slowly and as fully as you can. This will work the abdominals and lower back region building the strength you need to keep you tall.

3. Tennis ball massage

Khosrork via Getty Images/iStockphoto .

To access and open the muscles across the chest and massage those between the shoulder blades, lie on your back, place a tennis ball between your shoulder blades and let the arms hang wide and low with the palms facing upwards. Move the ball a little with your back to massage the muscles at the back and shift the stretch at the front of the torso.

4. Clap front and back

HuffPost UK

With your arms long clap to the front and then to the back of the body repeatedly, trying to clap higher and higher behind you as you get warmer. This will increase the mobility of the shoulders.

