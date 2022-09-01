In an interview with BBC Morning Live, he said “the first symptoms were maybe six months, eight months before I got diagnosed, with aches and pains that didn’t go away”.

“And actually there were other warning signs in the previous years as well that I should have paid attention to,” he added. “Men don’t want to go to the doctors, as simple as that. I didn’t want to go to the doctor. Now I’m going to the doctor all the time. They all know me on a first name basis.”