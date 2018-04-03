'Gift From Stephen Hawking' Provides Easter Lunch For 50 Vulnerable People In Cambridge

As hundreds lined the streets of Cambridge to mark Professor Stephen Hawking’s funeral on Saturday, people in need sat down to a tasty Easter lunch as a “gift” from the man himself.

Nationwide charity FoodCycle, which provides free meals for people who are hungry, lonely or isolated in the community, received a donation from the Hawking’s family ahead of the funeral. Thanks to their generosity, the charity was able to provide lunch for 50 guests, including homeless people, the elderly, families going through tough times and people experiencing mental health issues.

A card on each of the tables told guests the meal was “a gift from Stephen”.

“Our guests were really surprised and delighted when they read the cards we put out with the flowers,” Alex Collis, who runs the Cambridge branch, told HuffPost UK. “Everyone raised a glass to Professor Hawking and gave him a cheer before tucking into lunch. It was quite something to see, and we’re just really proud to have been involved.”