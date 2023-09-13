This Singer Just Told Concert-Goers How To Behave At Gigs. Not Everyone Agrees

Flashpop via Getty Images

If you’ve been to a gig in the past year or so (or just know someone who has), chances are you will have heard complaints about the, well, different behaviour of post-lockdown gig-goers.

Perhaps it was all the time spent away from public spaces. Maybe it’s a classic case of “look how rowdy these kids are!”.

But facts are facts; whether it’s Cardi B getting a drink thrown at her, overenthusiastic singers at Billie Eilish’s concerts, or the now-infamous violence at a Manchester production of The Bodyguard this year, it’s fair to say that far too many of us are acting out at gigs.

Recently, Lucy May Walker, a singer from Redditch, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on the matter in the leadup to her solo tour. ”I’ve not seen this done before (& I’m sad it’s come to this) but I’m hoping it will encourage people to behave,” she shared on the site.

Here are her thoughts:

After my many interviews with various news outlets about gig etiquette, I’ve decided to print these off for my upcoming solo tour. I’ve not seen this done before (& I’m sad it’s come to this) but I’m hoping it will encourage people to behave. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3CrEt4PNfV — Lucy May Walker (@Lucymaywalker) September 7, 2023

The post has received some backlash

Some took issue with the print-out’s details ― specifically those about not leaving the room during a song and not singing too loudly.

“If i walked into a show and was handed something that basically says ‘don’t sing along or enjoy yourself in ur own way and if u faint or get sick u have to actually wait til the end of the song to do that’ i would just have to immediately turn around,” one responder wrote.



Another said. “telling people not to sing along at a gig is actually so insane lmfao.”

Some chose to edit the sign by crossing out all sections of advice except the bottom one, advising people to have a good time.

The singer got some positive responses, too

“Oh I am so glad this is happening I hate it when I’ve paid to see a gig and have to stand behind numerous people watching the gig through their phones - I find it infuriating and puts me off now Don’t mind people taking a few photos etc but bloody hell just watch please,” an X user commented under the post.

“Went to a gig last week where the family and friends of the support act talked over the headline at a gig of 150/200 people. You’d think they’d know better but apparently only their daughter/friend mattered,” said another.

Walker commented under her post saying that the guidelines were tailor-made to her intimate, acoustic, seated gigs.

“These rules are really specific for my kind of music,” the singer, and original poster of the list, told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

“I’m not talking about all gigs although I still will never understand why someone would buy a ticket to any show and then talk through it, even in an arena,” she added.