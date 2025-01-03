Neil Young Slams Glastonbury As He Claims He's Pulled Out Of This Year's Festival

Neil Young on stage in May 2024 via Associated Press

Neil Young has claimed he’s backed out of an appearance at this year’s Glastonbury festival due to concerns the event is now under too much “corporate control”.

Earlier this week, the rock legend shared a post on his official website, claiming he had been booked to perform at Worthy Farm this summer.

However, he said that while he and his band the Chrome Hearts had initially been “looking forward to playing Glastonbury”, which he described as “one of my all time favourite outdoor gigs”, he’d since changed his mind about the booking.

“We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in,” Neil claimed.

“It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being.”

Neil added: “We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be. Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour.”

The Heart Of Gold singer previously headlined Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage back in 2009.

HuffPost UK has contacted both the BBC and Glastonbury’s press teams for comment.

Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage pictured in 2023 via Associated Press

So far, little is known about who’ll be performing at Glastonbury festival in June, other than the Sunday afternoon “Legends” slot, which will see Sir Rod Stewart taking to the Pyramid Stage this year.

Nile Rodgers also let slip that he and his group Chic would be performing at the event towards the end of last year.

Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender, The 1975, Stevie Wonder and Eminem are among the musicians who have been named as potential headlines for the 2025 event, which will be Glastonbury’s last before a “fallow year” in 2026.