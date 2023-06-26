Glastonbury is already over for another year, but at least one element of of the week will stick with us for a while yet: those fantastic flags.
Yes, we don’t mean the decorative ones all around the festival put up by the organisers (although they’re very nice too), but the ones created and carried into the festival by attendees.
Ranging from quirky to downright rude, there was a bumper crop of memes on display this year, from a close-up of King Charles’ sausage fingers (a term he coined for them himself, by the way), that famous scene from Come Dine With Me, and a close-up of The Office’s Michael Scott.
Here’s a look at some of Twitter’s favourites from this year:
Of course, there were plenty of other major talking points to come out of this year’s festival.
Lana Del Rey’s set was cut short after she turned up late, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett was seen dancing on stage and Rick Astley had a renaissance, while Lewis Capaldi provided one of the weekend’s more emotional moments.
Lil Nas X and Christine and the Queens also gave breath-taking performances, while the highly-anticipated headline slot from Elton John on Sunday night saw him bring out four surprise musicians.
