Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters have been unmasked as the mystery band playing the main stage at Glastonbury festival.
Rumours were flying around after an unfamiliar name appeared on Friday’s schedule to play the Pyramid Stage at 6.15pm – after Texas and ahead of Royal Blood and headline act Arctic Monkeys. Pulp were another name in the mix.
The game was given away shortly before the big reveal on the Foo Fighters official UK Twitter account (and perhaps Grohl being spotted backstage).
The set opened with the 2002 hit, All My Life.
The group recently introduced their new drummer, Josh Freese, who has replaced the late great Taylor Hawkins following his death in March 2022.
The American rock band are also dropping a brand new album in June, titled But Here We Are, and coincidentally have a huge Glastonbury-sized hole in their touring schedule.