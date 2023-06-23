Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs as part of the mystery band "The Churnups" at Glastonbury Festival. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters have been unmasked as the mystery band playing the main stage at Glastonbury festival.

Rumours were flying around after an unfamiliar name appeared on Friday’s schedule to play the Pyramid Stage at 6.15pm – after Texas and ahead of Royal Blood and headline act Arctic Monkeys. Pulp were another name in the mix.

The game was given away shortly before the big reveal on the Foo Fighters official UK Twitter account (and perhaps Grohl being spotted backstage).

The set opened with the 2002 hit, All My Life.

The Churnups (Foo Fighters) are playing The Pyramid Stage, Glastonbury at 6.15pm!!!



Dave Grohl at Glastonbury right now



The group recently introduced their new drummer, Josh Freese, who has replaced the late great Taylor Hawkins following his death in March 2022.

