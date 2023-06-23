Glastonbury Bosses Confirm Fate Of Arctic Monkeys' Headline Set

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performing in Hong Kong earlier this year PETER PARKS via Getty Images

Glastonbury bosses have confirmed Arctic Monkeys’s headline set will go ahead as planned, after frontman Alex Turner’s struggle with laryngitis.

The chart-topping group had concerned fans that they would have to pull out of their set on the Pyramid stage on Friday night, after the band cancelled a show in Ireland on medical grounds earlier this week.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed that while things were “a little bit close there for a minute”, Arctic Monkeys will take to the stage as planned.

Appearing on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show as music got underway at the festival on Friday, she told the host “they’re on,” which was met with a round of applause.

“It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place, but no, thankfully they’re on, so that’s great,” she added.

The band had previously said in a statement on Monday afternoon: “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans.”

Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid stage Leon Neal via Getty Images

Before the festival got underway, Emily said that she was “sure we’re going to be all right” with regards to the Arctic Monkeys headlining, but admitted that contingency plans were in place.

“We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not,” she admitted. “We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.”

Friday’s set will mark the third time Arctic Monkeys have headlines Glastonbury, having previously topped the bill in 2007 and 2013.

This year’s headliners also include Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, whose set has been billed as his last-ever UK gig.

Organisers have also said that Lizzo – who is opening for Guns N’ Roses on Saturday evening – has also been given headlining status.