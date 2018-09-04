GMB Union Demands Second Referendum On Final Brexit Deal

The GMB union has thrown its weight behind demands for a referendum on Theresa May’s final Brexit deal.

Tim Roache, the general secretary of the union, said on Tuesday “Tory hard Brexit would be a disaster”.

The prime minister has ruled out holding another vote. But the union’s decision will increase pressure on Jeremy Corbyn to back another referendum.

Labour has said it is currently keeping its “options open” on whether to back a public vote.

The GMB is the UK’s third largest union, with almost 640,000 members and is a significant donor to the Labour Party.