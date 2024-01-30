Gogglebox Shares Tribute To Former Cast Member Pat Webb Following Her Death, Aged 75

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Pat Webb Channel 4

Gogglebox bosses have paid tribute to former cast member Pat Webb, following her death at the age of 75.

Pat was best known for passing comment on the week’s telly alongside her son, Stephen Lustig-Webb, one of the show’s original cast members.

On Monday, the official Gogglebox account on X (formerly Twitter), shared a tribute to Pat, revealing she had died after what was described as a “long illness”.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness,” the tribute read.

“Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family. Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time.”

Stephen posted a tribute of his own on Instagram, which read: “Mummy Pat , you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world!

“Rest in peace mum.”

Pat joined her son Stephen on Gogglebox in 2017, taking over from his friend Christopher Steed. She remained with the show for three series in total.

Last year, Stephen announced he was leaving Gogglebox a decade after first joining, and went on to reveal that he was joining the cast of this year’s Dancing On Ice.

However, he was later forced to withdraw from the series before it began, after sustaining an injury during training.