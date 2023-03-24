Good Morning Britain staple Susanna Reid ITV/Nicky Johnston/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain has announced a new regular member of its on-air presenting team.

Since Piers Morgan’s much-publicised departure in 2021, the ITV daytime show has introduced a rotating group of co-anchors who present the show with GMB staple Susanna Reid.

These have included Richard Madeley, Robert Rinder and former MPs Alastair Campbell and Ed Bells.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that money-serving expert Martin Lewis had signed on to become a permanent member of the GMB family, presenting on “various Wednesdays this year”.

Advertisement

Martin said: “To have the ability to hold politicians to account, over the cost of living, is a privilege and a responsibility. It’s a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it’s nice for once to be asking them.

“So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter.”

Susanna and Martin backstage at Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“The difficulty came with working it around my day-job, as Money Saving Expert, which is always my priority,” he added. “So I’m hopeful the solution we’ve come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid’s brilliant journalism, is one the show’s viewers will welcome.”

Susanna similarly enthused: “Martin Lewis is undoubtedly the voice of the nation when it comes to the cost of living crisis. Together we will continue to challenge politicians and hold them to account.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GMB desk from next week.”

Martin Lewis first began guest hosting GMB a year ago Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Martin first began guest hosting Good Morning Britain with Susanna in 2022, and while he was well-received by viewers, he initially dismissed the idea of taking on a more permanent role with the show.

“Sadly the workload and hours mean it’s not compatible with my day job, so I can’t do more,” he tweeted. “Shame, as I enjoy the challenge. Yet being the Money Saving Expert is m’calling and where I think I’ve most impact. I can’t risk that.”

Meanwhile, Susanna has been an anchor on GMB since its launch in 2014, and earlier this week celebrated 20 years presenting live breakfast TV.