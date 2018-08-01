'Good Morning Britain' Viewers Rumble Julius Dein's 'Rubbish' Magic Trick

There’s not much that gets past ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers, something that magician Julius Dein has found out the hard way.
The illusionist was well and truly rumbled by fans of the ITV breakfast show as he performed a trick on Wednesday’s edition.
Julius had attempted to make everyone believe he could make his glasses levitate, but there was just one problem - everyone could see the piece of string connecting his hand to his glasses.
When he took them off and placed them on the ‘GMB’ desk, Julius ‘magically’ waved his hand over them, but fans were quick to point out they’d clocked how he’d done it.
However, he fared much better with a card trick he tried out on presenters Kate Garraway and Eamonn Holmes, which rendered them “speechless”.
Julius recently became a viral sensation when he left Drake dumbfounded by a trick he performed on him.
The magician asked the rapper to put a lollypop in his mouth before naming his favourite superhero.
After he answered with ‘Batman’, Drake couldn’t believe it when he removed the lolly from his mouth to reveal it had turned into the shape of the Caped Crusader.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV.