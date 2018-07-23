Susanna Reid Says 'Good Morning Britain' Allows Her To Be Herself More Than The BBC Did

Susanna Reid has admitted she feels more able to be herself on ‘Good Morning Britain’ than she did as a presenter on rival show ‘BBC Breakfast’.

In 2014, it was confirmed that Susanna would be bidding farewell to the BBC after more than a decade as a presenter on its ‘Breakfast’ show, to head to pastures new over at ITV.

Discussing how she feels about the move four years later, Susanna told presenters Jane Garvey and Fi Glover on the podcast ‘Fortunately’: “I am freer to be who I am [at ‘Good Morning Britain’]. The BBC requires you to be neutral. Now I can show a bit more of me.”