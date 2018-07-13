Piers Morgan has been accused of hypocrisy, following an interview with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon during Friday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’.

As you may recall, the breakfast TV presenter and former talent show judge faced criticism earlier this week, following an interview with journalist Ash Sarkar.

Ash was on the show to talk about the anti-Trump demonstrations taking place during the POTUS’s first UK visit and in a clip posted on the official ‘GMB’ Twitter page, Piers waited just six seconds before interrupting his guest.

Let’s revisit that clip before we go any further, shall we?