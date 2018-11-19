‘Good Morning Britain’ bosses expertly trolled host Piers Morgan following a controversial rant about Little Mix’s recent naked photo-shoot. The presenter was branded “arrogant”, “annoying”, “patronising” and “childish” in a digitally-altered naked picture, after he spoke at length about his disapproval of the girl group’s recent promotional image on Monday’s show. Reacting to the picture, which saw Little Mix posing nude with their supposed “flaws” written across them in marker pen in a bid to empower others, Piers accused them of “using sex to sell albums”.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Piers Morgan was trolled for his comments about Little Mix

“If men stripped off like that we’d be arrested but women do it and it’s ‘empowering’,” he said. “They’re stripping off to sell albums, that’s what it’s about. The rest of it is baloney. “They don’t have any flaws, they’ve been airbrushed to look perfect. They’re fake. There’s not a mark on them.” He then asked: “Do you find Little Mix empowering when they strip off and put offensive words all over their naked bodies? “Or like me do you find it a cynical assaults on the records market.”

Rankin Little Mix posed for this photoshoot to empower other women

Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid then reminded him of the time he ‘stripped off’ for a Burger King advert, to which he responded: “I used my naked body – no one has ever called that a sexual act.” However, Susanna and the pair’s bosses had the last laugh when they flashed up an altered version of the advert, complete with many of Piers’ flaws branded across his body. The snap was later shared on the official ‘GMB’ Twitter account, along with the caption: “These are the words we’re allowed to put on breakfast telly...”

Little Mix have released an image of themselves covered in the words used by their trolls - so we thought we'd give @PiersMorgan the same treatment.



These are the words we're allowed to put on breakfast telly... 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ws9FYgv2hl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 19, 2018