'Good Morning Britain' Suffers The Definition Of A Subtitle Cock-Up

‘Good Morning Britain’ went all Celtic on Friday morning as they joined in with the Burns Night celebrations.

In honour of the occasion, showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold donned a traditional Scottish kilt – something that led to one hell of a subtitling gaffe.

After Kate Garraway complimented Richard’s pink furry sporran, he replied with a reference to a traditional Scottish soup dish.

“Does that put you in the mood for some cock-a-leekie soup or what?” he asked.

We’ll give you one guess as to what subsequently appeared on the subtitles...