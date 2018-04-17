Fury Over Government Guide That Tells Deportees To Put On Jamaican Accent

A government booklet which advises people being deported to Jamaica to “try to be Jamaican” by putting on a local accent has been slammed, amid controversy over the way the Home Office has treated ‘Windrush Generation’ Caribbean immigrants.

The ‘Coming Home to Jamaica guide’ provides deportees with a list of “do’s and dont’s” to help returning residents “settle safely” back into life in the country and includes tips such as “don’t befriend people you don’t know” and “don’t walk around after dark in unfamiliar places”.

Put together by Jamaican charities and NGOs in 2013 with the support of the British High Commission in Kingston, the leaflet also warns those moving back to Jamaica that they may experience mental health problems as a result of separation from family and friends.

Labour MP David Lammy, who has led the charge in Parliament against the government’s treatment of Windrush immigrants, said it was “hard to believe this document was written and published”.

“The fact that the Govnt [sic] feels this is an appropriate way to treat the ancestors of those Caribbean pioneers who were invited to Britain as citizens tells its own sad story about the treatment of immigrants in our country,” he wrote on Twitter.