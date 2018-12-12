Government Sparks Fury By Restoring Whip To Sex Text MP Just Hours Before Confidence Vote

The government has come under fire for restoring the party whip to two suspended MPs just hours before Theresa May faces a key confidence vote on her leadership.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the whip had been returned to both Dover MP Charlie Elphicke, who was suspended last November over unknown “serious allegations” which he denies, and former business minister Andrew Griffiths.

The married Burton MP resigned from the government in July after it was revealed he had sent lewd text messages to two barmaids just weeks after the birth of his first child.

In an interview with Burton Live, Griffiths confirmed that he would be supporting the prime minister as Tory MPs cast their votes in a confidence vote in her leadership this evening, saying she remains the “best person” to deliver Brexit.

“Theresa May has shown huge determination and bravery in negotiating and arguing for her deal,” he said.

The decision to restore the whip to Griffiths sparked anger among women’s rights campaigners, with shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler branding it a “betrayal of women”.