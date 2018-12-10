Government Shells Out Almost £100k On Facebook Ads Promoting Theresa May's Brexit Deal

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May faces fresh threats to her leadership as she prepares to delay a Commons showdown on her Brexit deal

The government shelled out almost £100,000 on Facebook ads promoting Theresa May’s seemingly-doomed Brexit deal.

The 11 promotions, including a video called ‘What the Brexit Deal means for you – explained in 60 seconds’, were published on both Facebook and Instagram at a total cost of £96,684.

Other videos on the social networking sites, both owned by Mark Zuckerberg, focused on immigration, jobs and the benefits of the deal for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Facebook’s Ad Library Report showed the full amount spent on the ads between Sunday December 2 and Saturday December 8.

It comes as the prime minister is set to cancel a Commons showdown on her deal due to take place on Tuesday amid reports she could have lost by as many as 100 votes.

Zuckerberg has been repeatedly criticised for failing to do enough to tackle data harvesting, privacy policies and fake news on Facebook.

He was empty-chaired by MPs on parliament’s culture, media and sport select committee, which has been investigating the impact of fake news on British democracy.

