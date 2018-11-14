No.10 Fast-Tracks Crackdown On Highly Addictive Betting Machines In Embarrassing U-Turn

A crackdown on highly-addictive betting machines has been brought forward by six months in a major U-turn by the government.

Chancellor Philip Hammond sparked outrage – and the dramatic resignation of sports minister Tracey Crouch – when he revealed in the Autumn Budget that plans to cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) from £100 to £2 would be delayed until October 2019.

Hammond defended the decision, saying it was “common sense” to allow the gambling industry time to adjust, amid fears the change could lead to job losses in betting shops.

But facing threats of a Commons rebellion, culture secretary Jeremy Wright revealed on Wednesday that the move to tackle the effects of betting machines dubbed the “crack cocaine” of gambling would be brought forward to April.

Arguing that protecting vulnerable people was a “prime concern” for the government, the former attorney general said it was only responsible to “take the needs of those employed by the gambling industry into account and provide time for an orderly transition”.

“Parliament has, however, been clear that they want this change to be made sooner. The government has listened and will now implement the reduction in April 2019,” he added.

Wright’s much-anticipated written statement came after May signalled a U-turn during PMQs, telling MPs that she recognised the “strength of feeling on this issue”.