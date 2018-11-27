Graeme Swann Blasts ‘Tiresome Headlines’ Suggesting He Took A ‘Swipe’ At Ashley Roberts During ‘Strictly’ Results Show

Axed ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Graeme Swann has denied claims that he took a “swipe” at Ashley Roberts during the results show on Sunday. The former England cricketer was eliminated from the competition after losing out in the dance-off against the former Pussycat Dolls star. During his exit speech, the 39-year-old sportsman said: “Secretly I’ve had 25 years of ballroom experience but I kept that to myself.”

BBC Graeme left the competition last weekend.

Some viewers and media interpreted that as a dig at Ashley’s previous professional dance experience, which Graeme has called out as “tiresome”.

On Tuesday, he tweeted: “Please don’t believe any of the tiresome headlines about me having a ‘swipe’ at @ImAshleyRoberts or @bbcstrictly. “I love everything about the show and everyone on it, my glorious adventure came to a natural happy ending and I have no bitterness in any way, shape or form.”

BBC Ashley Roberts and her dance partner Pasha Kovalev.