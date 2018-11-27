Graeme Swann Blasts ‘Tiresome Headlines’ Suggesting He Took A ‘Swipe’ At Ashley Roberts During ‘Strictly’ Results Show

Axed ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Graeme Swann has denied claims that he took a “swipe” at Ashley Roberts during the results show on Sunday.
The former England cricketer was eliminated from the competition after losing out in the dance-off against the former Pussycat Dolls star.
During his exit speech, the 39-year-old sportsman said: “Secretly I’ve had 25 years of ballroom experience but I kept that to myself.”
Some viewers and media interpreted that as a dig at Ashley’s previous professional dance experience, which Graeme has called out as “tiresome”.
On Tuesday, he tweeted: “Please don’t believe any of the tiresome headlines about me having a ‘swipe’ at @ImAshleyRoberts or @bbcstrictly.
“I love everything about the show and everyone on it, my glorious adventure came to a natural happy ending and I have no bitterness in any way, shape or form.”
During his exit speech, Graeme admitted he was surprised to see Ashley in the bottom, saying: “I’d have voted [to save] Ashley and Pasha as well. I can’t quite believe I was put against them to be honest.”
Graeme had previously hinted at tensions behind the scenes on ‘Strictly’, commenting that some contestants were “pulling out knives” from their backs as the competition heated up, adding there were “one or two” people that “nobody really likes”.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5Live’s ‘Test Match Special’ podcast (via The Sun), he said: “It is feral out there - the eyes I get from Tess Daly, I’m not sure if they’re smouldering or murderous.
“It is showbiz, remember. Everyone is ‘lovey dovey darling’ to your face but behind closed doors you are pulling out knives from your back every five minutes.”
Asked if everyone is as chummy behind the scenes as we’re led to believe, Graeme replied: “For the most part. There’s always one or two, pretty much like in a cricket team, who no one really likes but everyone pretends to for the good of the show.”