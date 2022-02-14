BBC Defends Graham Norton After Ukraine Joke Sparks Complaints

The BBC has issued a statement in defence of Graham Norton after the talk show host sparked complaints with a joke about the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Irish presenter referenced prime minister’s recent visit to Ukraine during a comedy monologue at the beginning of his show.

Graham Norton BBC/So Television/Christopher Baines

“This week, [Johnson] flew off to Ukraine,” Graham said. “Or if you’re watching on catch-up TV, he flew off to south-west Russia.”

In a statement posted on their Executive Complaints Unit website, the BBC confirmed they’d received complaints “from people unhappy with a joke Graham Norton made about Russia and Ukraine”.

By way of response, they said: “Each week the programme begins with a monologue from Graham in which he makes reference to the latest news stories. On this occasion these concerned Boris Johnson’s recent trip to Ukraine.

“We appreciate the seriousness of the current situation there and can assure you there was no intention to cause any offence with these remarks.”

They added: “Comedy is one of the most subjective areas of programming and while no subject is off limits we appreciate that some jokes may resonate differently for those with personal experience of a particular situation.”

Graham Norton pictured on the set of his talk show last year via PA Wire/PA Images

In a sign of the worsening security situation in Ukraine, British nationals have been advised to leave the country immediately while commercial flights remain available.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The crisis on Ukraine’s border has reached a critical juncture. All the information we have suggests Russia could be a planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment. This would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia.

“There is still a window of opportunity for de-escalation and diplomacy, and the Prime Minister will continue to work tirelessly alongside our allies to get Russia to step back from the brink.”